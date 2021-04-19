New Brunswick reports 9 new COVID-19 cases as top doctor warns of variants

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said 158 cases remain active in the province.

The new cases include one each in the Moncton, Fredericton and Bathurst regions, all three of which are travel-related.

Six other cases were identified in the Edmundston region, including four close contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases that remain under investigation.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,797 cases of COVID-19 and 1,605 recoveries.

There have been 33 deaths linked to COVID-19, and as of Monday there are 21 patients hospitalized with the virus. Eight people are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

“The new variants of COVID-19 are much more aggressive and contagious,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

Russell added it is important that everyone coming into the province self-isolates properly.

“We are seeing more travel-related cases and transmission to household members when self-isolation measures are not strictly adhered to, so it is imperative that everyone who is self-isolating continue to do so for the full 14 days,” she said. “Failure to do so could be putting your loved ones at risk.”

1:53 N.B. woman raising concerns about front-line medical students not receiving vaccination N.B. woman raising concerns about front-line medical students not receiving vaccination

As of Monday, New Brunswick has passed the milestone of administering more than 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says 27.5 per cent of the eligible population aged 16 and over has received at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

“Clinics are underway to provide the second vaccine dose at long-term care facilities, including 4,900 second doses at 339 facilities this week,” read the release.

In addition, public health has identified potential public exposure to the virus at Familiprix, on 131 de l’Église St. in Edmundston, on April 8 between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.