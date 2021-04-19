Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 9 new COVID-19 cases as top doctor warns of variants

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 1:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Some parts of Edmundston region seeing a glimmer of hope' Some parts of Edmundston region seeing a glimmer of hope
The Edmundston region of New Brunswick continues to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the province. Most of the cases in New Brunswick are in that region, and most are variants of concerns. The lockdown of the area is continuing, for now, but as Travis Fortnum reports, there is a glimmer of hope.

New Brunswick reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said 158 cases remain active in the province.

The new cases include one each in the Moncton, Fredericton and Bathurst regions, all three of which are travel-related.

Six other cases were identified in the Edmundston region, including four close contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases that remain under investigation.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,797 cases of COVID-19 and 1,605 recoveries.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports highest daily COVID-19 case count since early December

There have been 33 deaths linked to COVID-19, and as of Monday there are 21 patients hospitalized with the virus. Eight people are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

“The new variants of COVID-19 are much more aggressive and contagious,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

Russell added it is important that everyone coming into the province self-isolates properly.

“We are seeing more travel-related cases and transmission to household members when self-isolation measures are not strictly adhered to, so it is imperative that everyone who is self-isolating continue to do so for the full 14 days,” she said. “Failure to do so could be putting your loved ones at risk.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'N.B. woman raising concerns about front-line medical students not receiving vaccination' N.B. woman raising concerns about front-line medical students not receiving vaccination
N.B. woman raising concerns about front-line medical students not receiving vaccination

As of Monday, New Brunswick has passed the milestone of administering more than 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says 27.5 per cent of the eligible population aged 16 and over has received at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

“Clinics are underway to provide the second vaccine dose at long-term care facilities, including 4,900 second doses at 339 facilities this week,” read the release.

In addition, public health has identified potential public exposure to the virus at Familiprix, on 131 de l’Église St. in Edmundston, on April 8 between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDNew BrunswickCOVID-19 VaccineAtlantic CanadaJennifer RussellEdmundstonpotential exposure

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers