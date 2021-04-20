Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate assault late Monday night assault at Kitchener hotel

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 11:40 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for two males between 16 and 19 years of age, around six-feet tall and were wearing dark clothing. One also donned a bright-coloured winter coat. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged assault that occurred overnight at a Kitchener motel.

Police say emergency services personnel were called to the Victoria Motel at Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night.

Read more: Jogger confronted by would-be robbers with guns in Kitchener: police

They say a 28-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Paramedics then transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after woman allegedly choked in meeting to complete online sale

Police say the officer’s investigation discovered that the man was likely assaulted by someone he knew. As such, police believe there is no concern for public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

They are continuing to investigate.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeVictoria Street KitchenerForfar Avenue KitchenerVictoria Motel

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers