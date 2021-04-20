Police investigate assault late Monday night assault at Kitchener hotel

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged assault that occurred overnight at a Kitchener motel.
Police say emergency services personnel were called to the Victoria Motel at Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night.
They say a 28-year-old man was found with serious injuries.
Trending Stories
Paramedics then transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the officer’s investigation discovered that the man was likely assaulted by someone he knew. As such, police believe there is no concern for public safety.
They are continuing to investigate.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments