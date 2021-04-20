Waterloo officers track down alleged thief in Kitchener with help of a police dog

Waterloo Regional Police say they caught an alleged thief while he was in the act at a Kitchener business over the weekend.
Police were called to a business on Victoria Street South between Patricia and West avenues for a report of a break-in.
They were told that a masked man wearing an orange hardhat and black coat was trying to make off with property.
Officers found a man matching the reported description and chased him on foot.
Police say the chase was wrapped up quickly as the man was found with the assistance of a police dog.
