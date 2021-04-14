Menu

Crime

Jogger confronted by would-be robbers with guns in Kitchener: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 10:51 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for three men who reportedly tried to rob a jogger in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a jogger is nursing minor injuries after being confronted by three armed men in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Greenfield Avenue and Franklin Street at 9:40 p.m. for reports of an attempted robbery.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after woman allegedly choked in meeting to complete online sale

Police said in a news release that three men with guns and a knife approached a 29-year-old jogger and demanded his cellphone.

Trending Stories

The suspects ran away following a short struggle, police said.

The service is urging the community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police' Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police
Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police – Jan 13, 2021
