Jogger confronted by would-be robbers with guns in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a jogger is nursing minor injuries after being confronted by three armed men in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Greenfield Avenue and Franklin Street at 9:40 p.m. for reports of an attempted robbery.

Police said in a news release that three men with guns and a knife approached a 29-year-old jogger and demanded his cellphone.

The suspects ran away following a short struggle, police said.

The service is urging the community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

