Local artist transforms Montreal bus shelters into pop-up art galleries

A local artist has been turning bus shelters in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough into pop-up art galleries.

For months, street artist Christopher Michaud has been showcasing his artwork in 105 shelters along Sherbrooke Street.

“It’s definitely a pop-up gallery, one using guerilla tactics,” Michaud said.

Describing his art as contemporary grunge, Michaud regularly leaves prints and hand-drawn portraits throughout the stretch of road for the public to enjoy.

A school teacher during the day, Michaud said he wanted to find a way to enjoy the ways of street art while not vandalizing property.

Going by the name @iamsidchurch, Michaud also thought it was a clever, original way to promote his art while protecting it from the elements.

“I’ve always liked street art but I’m a school teacher so I have to worry about fiduciary responsibility; I can’t do graffiti,” Michaud said.

His work has gotten plenty of positive reaction online and from community groups.

“It’s brightened people’s days,” Michaud said.

Sepidh Sabati takes the 105 on a weekly bias. When she first noticed the hanging art, she was thrilled to see the typically dull space had been made more lively.

“It’s nice to see art in a bus shelter when you usually see ads all the time,” Sabati said.

“It’s refreshing to see art and the different perspective and creativity of artists.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's refreshing to see art and the different perspective and creativity of artists."

The prints are popular and often don’t stay up for long as people take them for themselves.

Michaud invites that and hopes people appreciate his art. He says he would rather see people enjoy it than see it in the trash.

“It’ll come down one way or another. I don’t plan on coming back,” Michaud said.

For those who expect Michaud’s art to rake in big bucks, the artist says think again.

“I can hardly give my art away, that’s why I do this,” he said.

“I want people to take my work because they like it, not because they think it’ll be worth something someday,” Michaud said.

Doing this for more than a year, so far Michaud says he has not had any issues with the city.

He says he doesn’t plan on stopping, prompting people to keep their eyes peeled for more pieces.

“I was always waiting on the city to tell me to stop but they haven’t.”

