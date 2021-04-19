Menu

Canada

Person in life-threatening condition after falling off roof in Brampton

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 5:12 pm
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A person is in live-threatening condition after falling off the roof of a building in Brampton, Peel police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive at around 4:20 p.m. for reports of an industrial accident.

Police said the person who fell is in life-threatening condition but could provide no further information at this time.

Road closures are active in the area from Coleraine Drive northbound from Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive southbound from Country Side Drive.

