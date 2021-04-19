Person in life-threatening condition after falling off roof in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A person is in live-threatening condition after falling off the roof of a building in Brampton, Peel police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive at around 4:20 p.m. for reports of an industrial accident.

Police said the person who fell is in life-threatening condition but could provide no further information at this time.

Road closures are active in the area from Coleraine Drive northbound from Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive southbound from Country Side Drive.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT

– Hwy 50 / Countryside Dr #Brampton

– Report of a person fell off the roof of a building

-Injuries are life threatening

– Road closures: Coleraine N/B from Hwy 50 & Coleraine S/B from Country Side Dr.

-No further information

-C/R 4:20 pm

– P210137499 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 19, 2021

