Warning sirens coming to Capilano River following deadly dam accident

Metro Vancouver is installing warning sirens along the Capilano River in the wake of a fatal accident at the Cleveland Dam last October.

On Oct. 1, an error during maintenance on the dam’s spillway resulted in a large volume of water being released, killing two people and forcing others to scramble to safety.

A subsequent preliminary investigation by Metro Vancouver determined human error was responsible for the water being let through.

The regional district says it is now upgrading its public-facing warning system in two phases.

View image in full screen A map shows the planned placement of six interim warning stations which will be equipped with lights and sirens. Metro Vancouver

An interim public warning system, which will include both audible and visible alarms, along with additional safety signage, will be installed first.

The district will then begin public consultation about what a long-term solution could look like, before selecting a final design.

Construction of the interim warning system will run from April to May, and include the installation of sirens on six wooden poles along the river.

The public will also be able to sign up for a text message system that will alert them if the system is being tested or has actually been activated due to an emergency.