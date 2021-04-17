Nova Scotia reports 8 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, long-term care home residents in isolation

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Five cases are in Eastern Zone. Three of them are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, one is related to international travel, and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Two cases are in Central Zone. One is related to international travel and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The province said the close contact case in Central Zone is a staff member at Glasgow Hall, a long-term care home in Dartmouth.

“Most residents of this facility have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As a precaution, residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms and all residents and staff are being tested,” the province said in a release.

Premier Iain Rankin said the news of a case in a long-term care home is very troubling.

“Public health and the impacted facility are working quickly to make sure this is contained,” he said.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health said he anticipates that the vaccine will “prevent widespread transmission in this facility and that anyone who does contract the virus will only have mild symptoms.”

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia has 44 active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,337 Nova Scotia tests on April 16.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 341,192 tests. There have been 711 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Two people are in hospital. There are 665 resolved cases.