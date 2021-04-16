Menu

Canada

Watch: Dr. Strang and Nova Scotia’s top doc horsin’ around on a Friday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s Dr. Strang rides horse named after top doctor' Nova Scotia’s Dr. Strang rides horse named after top doctor
Nova Scotia’s Dr. Strang rides horse named after top doctor

A horse named Dr. Strang and Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang spent Friday afternoon enjoying the fresh air.

As the horse appeared from the stables, Strang called him a “very sharp looking horse” as he prepared himself for the ride.

“He’s all saddled up. I don’t want to disappoint him,” Strang said.

READ MORE: Riding school names its horse Dr. Strang in honour of Nova Scotia’s top doctor

The horse wore a blue tie that had apples on it, which Strang was wearing as well.

“It’s very appropriate … apples are (associated) with doctors and apples are for horses too,” said Strang.

In January, the Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers, a non-profit riding school in downtown Halifax, accepted submissions to name one of its horses — “Dr. Strang” was chosen in honour of Dr. Robert Strang’s leadership.

“Since Dr. Strang did so much for all Nova Scotians I thought it would be nice to name a horse after him … I hope he likes it,” said Ella MacDonald, a member of the school, and the one who suggested the winning name.

Click to play video: 'Therapy horse visits veterans in Moncton to cheer them up' Therapy horse visits veterans in Moncton to cheer them up
Therapy horse visits veterans in Moncton to cheer them up – Jan 27, 2020

MacDonald helped lead the horse around the field as Strang rode the horse.

Trending Stories

“He’s a very nice horse, very calm … It’s just a fun thing. It’s been a really hard year … and these little things, everybody having a bit of a laugh, helps us all. I’m very appreciative of it,” Strang said, who’s no stranger to horseback riding.

He said it’s been a year since the last time he rode a horse.

Dr. Strang, the horse, is described as kind and quiet. He also loves treats and cuddles, and since he’s a good size for kids and adults, the riding school also uses him for their therapeutic riding program.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 1 death and 6 new COVID-19 cases as additional variant case identified

“To me, this is really important. I have a son with special needs. People know that, so the way they’re serving the community … an activity like riding is an important part for kids to have in their life, and having this in the middle of the city — I just think it’s wonderful,” Strang said.

He said it’s been a long year since the start of the pandemic, but said Nova Scotia is in a good spot.

“We have to hang on a little longer. I’m not complaining. That’s my job. It’s been tough for everybody,” said Strang. “We get through this by looking after each other,” he added.

It’s fair to say that Dr. Strang, the horse, also had a good time, but he especially liked the tie, which was made by the material donated by Patch Halifax, a fabric shop and sewing workroom.

“(Dr. Strang, the horse) loved the tie. He perked up (when it was put around his neck),” said MacDonald.

