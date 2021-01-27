Menu

Canada

Riding school names its horse Dr. Strang in honour of Nova Scotia’s top doctor

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 3:55 pm
Dr. Strang, the horse.
Dr. Strang, the horse. Reynold Gregor/Global News

A non-profit riding school in downtown Halifax has named one of its horses Dr. Strang in honour of Dr. Robert Strang’s leadership as Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

The horse, described as kind and quiet, has been with the school for a few months now and was named after the Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers held a naming contest that was open to the public.

“Over 100 names were submitted and then we selected a few finalists, which were put to a vote,” said Halifax Lancers executive director Angie Holt.

She said 45 per cent voted in favour of Dr. Strang as the winning name, which will be the horse’s formal show name. However, his barn name will be Doc when he’s not working.

“Dr. Strang has been a local hero to us all in Nova Scotia through this COVID-19 pandemic. And we thought it would be a wonderful way to honour what he’s done for us,” said Holt.

In the meantime, Holt said Dr. Strang, the horse, has been enjoying his life in the city.

“So far he’s fitting in great… He’s a good size for kids and adults. We see him one day probably fitting into our therapeutic riding program as well.”

