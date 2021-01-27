Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting four new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Two of the new cases are in the central zone and two others are in the eastern zone. All cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are 12 active cases in the province.

Read more: Halifax man without face mask fined after approaching people in apartment lobby

“The virus is still here and we know it is always looking for an opportunity to spread,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“That’s why we are being cautious, keeping restrictions in place and encouraging everyone to continue following all of the public health protocols.”

2:02 Nova Scotia planning to use all vaccine doses during Pfizer delays Nova Scotia planning to use all vaccine doses during Pfizer delays

Since the start of the second wave of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, the province has confirmed 487 positive cases and no deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

No one is currently in hospital, the province says, and 475 cases are considered resolved.

The province says as of Tuesday, it has administered 12,286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 2,709 Nova Scotians have received their second dose to date.