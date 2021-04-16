Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 ICU rates, hospitalizations continue to rise in Alberta

By Emily Mertz Global News
Click to play video: 'How are Edmonton school boards faring as others in Alberta move back to at-home learning?' How are Edmonton school boards faring as others in Alberta move back to at-home learning?
As Calgary's junior and senior high schools go back to virtual schooling in response to rising COVID-19 numbers, Sarah Ryan looks at how schools in the Edmonton area are faring.

Alberta confirmed 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the province’s health authority said Friday afternoon.

That brings the total active cases across the province to 16,759, 53.5 per cent of which are variants of concern.

Also Friday, Alberta Health said 898 cases of variants had been identified, bringing the total number of active variant cases to 8,967.

Read more: Alberta offers walk-in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination, identifies 1,646 new cases

There were 423 Albertans in hospital with the disease, including 93 who were being treated in ICU.

One week ago, on Friday, April 9, there were 333 people in hospital, including 83 in ICU.

Read more: Alberta ‘not in a position’ to send health-care workers to Ontario amid COVID-19 case surge

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta labs completed 16,876 tests in the last 24 hours, putting the province’s positivity rate at about 9.6 per cent.

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the last 24 hours.

Click to play video: 'Alberta announces walk-in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations' Alberta announces walk-in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations

Read more: Canada adds millions more Pfizer doses over spring, but Moderna cuts back

As of April 15, 1,082,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Alberta.

Trending Stories

Alberta Health said 211,667 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

Read more: 300K Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Canada last week of April

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says new agreement with Pfizer to double COVID-19 vaccine doses in coming months' Trudeau says new agreement with Pfizer to double COVID-19 vaccine doses in coming months
Trudeau says new agreement with Pfizer to double COVID-19 vaccine doses in coming months
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVIDAlberta CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthCOVID-19 VaccineAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawCovid-19 VariantsAlberta hospitalsAlberta Health-care System

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers