COVID-19 ICU rates, hospitalizations continue to rise in Alberta

Alberta confirmed 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the province’s health authority said Friday afternoon.

That brings the total active cases across the province to 16,759, 53.5 per cent of which are variants of concern.

Also Friday, Alberta Health said 898 cases of variants had been identified, bringing the total number of active variant cases to 8,967.

There were 423 Albertans in hospital with the disease, including 93 who were being treated in ICU.

One week ago, on Friday, April 9, there were 333 people in hospital, including 83 in ICU.

Alberta labs completed 16,876 tests in the last 24 hours, putting the province’s positivity rate at about 9.6 per cent.

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the last 24 hours.

As of April 15, 1,082,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Alberta.

Alberta Health said 211,667 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

