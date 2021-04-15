Menu

Canada
April 15 2021 6:37pm
00:38

Alberta identifies 1,646 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces the province identified 1,646 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

