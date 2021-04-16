Menu

Sports

Canucks games against Leafs postponed as team returns from COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. View image in full screen
An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — The NHL has postponed a pair of games between the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs as Vancouver continues to work its way back from a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Leafs were set to play in Vancouver on Saturday and Monday, but the league announced Friday that the games have been rescheduled for Sunday and Tuesday.

Vancouver Canucks postpone Friday game to allow for more recovery following COVID-19 outbreak

The Canucks have had 11 games postponed since a COVID-19 outbreak swept through the team late last month.

At least 21 players and four members of the coaching staff have tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Friday’s game between Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Thursday that several players had not yet received the medical clearance necessary to return to the ice.

More coming.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
