Canucks games against Leafs postponed as team returns from COVID-19

VANCOUVER — The NHL has postponed a pair of games between the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs as Vancouver continues to work its way back from a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Leafs were set to play in Vancouver on Saturday and Monday, but the league announced Friday that the games have been rescheduled for Sunday and Tuesday.

The Canucks have had 11 games postponed since a COVID-19 outbreak swept through the team late last month.

At least 21 players and four members of the coaching staff have tested positive for the virus.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Thursday that several players had not yet received the medical clearance necessary to return to the ice.

