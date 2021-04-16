Postman pinched for parcel pilfering, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada Post employee has been arrested by Winnipeg police after an internal audit determined that more than $10,000 worth of parcels had been reported stolen along a particular mail route.

Police said the thefts of online consumer purchases took place between Jan. 8 and Feb. 11 of this year, and were linked to an employee who delivered mail along a Kildonan Meadows route.

The employee, 58, was arrested April 7 at a Mynarski-area home, where police said they found more than 100 stolen items, totalling more than $30,000 in value.

Most of the items that had been reported stolen, which included electronics, makeup and clothes were still in their original packages and were able to be returned to their owners.

The man faces a global charge of theft from mail, covering 46 different events, and was released on an appearance notice.

The investigation continues and more charges may be laid in future, police said.

