Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Postman pinched for parcel pilfering, say police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 3:07 pm
Canada Post mailboxes. View image in full screen
Canada Post mailboxes. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A Canada Post employee has been arrested by Winnipeg police after an internal audit determined that more than $10,000 worth of parcels had been reported stolen along a particular mail route.

Police said the thefts of online consumer purchases took place between Jan. 8 and Feb. 11 of this year, and were linked to an employee who delivered mail along a Kildonan Meadows route.

The employee, 58, was arrested April 7 at a Mynarski-area home, where police said they found more than 100 stolen items, totalling more than $30,000 in value.

Read more: Winnipeg police asking residents to be mindful of Grinch-like porch pirates

Most of the items that had been reported stolen, which included electronics, makeup and clothes were still in their original packages and were able to be returned to their owners.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The man faces a global charge of theft from mail, covering 46 different events, and was released on an appearance notice.

The investigation continues and more charges may be laid in future, police said.

Click to play video: 'Protecting yourself from porch pirates' Protecting yourself from porch pirates
Protecting yourself from porch pirates – Dec 3, 2020

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeTheftCanada Postcrime in winnipegmail theftcrime in Manitobapackage theftmail crime

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers