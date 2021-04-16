Helen McCrory, star of ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Harry Potter,’ dies at 52

English stage and screen actor Helen McCrory, who appeared in several U.K. productions including Peaky Blinders, Skyfall and three Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 52.
McCrory’s husband, Damian Lewis, announced her death in a social media post on Friday.
Read more: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2020
“Heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”
The couple have two children together.
The London-born actor appeared in many well-known TV and film franchises over her career. She starred as Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, in addition to roles in Penny Dreadful, Vampires of Venice, Doctor Who and the James Bond film Skyfall. She also played former U.K. prime minister Tony Blair’s wife, Cherie, in The Queen and The Special Relationship.
McCrory also had extensive experience as a stage actor in London.
Her death triggered an outpouring of sympathy from her former creative collaborators.
“I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon,” tweeted Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
McCrory broke into film with 1992’s Interview with the Vampire.
She won a London Evening Standard award for best actress in the stage play Uncle Vanya in 2002, and was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2006 for As You Like It.
Comments