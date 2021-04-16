Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest former GM of Devon Golf and Conference Centre

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 16, 2021 12:45 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The former general manager of the Devon Golf and Conference Centre is facing charges after an investigation by the Devon RCMP detachment.

Scott Borsa has been charged with one count of defrauding the club over $5,000 and one count of theft under $5,000.

In a letter to members, club president Pat Wren wrote that Borsa resigned as general manager on March 31. That prompted an investigation by members of the club’s executive.

“Our finding indicated there are several issues relating to our financial position that could not be explained,” Wren wrote. “We immediately notified the RCMP Devon detachment to commence a thorough investigation.”

The RCMP confirmed the charges against Borsa on Thursday.

The course is set to open for the season Friday morning.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeEdmonton sportsAlberta RCMPTheftFraudDevonDevon RCMPdevon golfDevon Golf and Conference CentreDevon RCMP detachment

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers