Alberta coal consultation terms of reference rule out land use, water concerns

A committee that is supposed to consult Albertans on coal development in the Rocky Mountains won’t be able to ask questions about water or land use.

The terms of reference for the committee, posted to a government website, say the five-member committee will only be able to consider issues under the control of the Department of Energy.

The document is heavily focused on gauging how much Albertans understand about current coal policies and regulations.

It asks if coal mines should be allowed on the most sensitive landscapes and, if so, how they should be regulated.

The committee will only be able to report what they hear if it is within the committee’s scope.

It is also asked to reach out to First Nations to help them work with Energy Minister Sonya Savage.

