Environment

Alberta coal consultation terms of reference rule out land use, water concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2021 5:12 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mead Gruver, File

A committee that is supposed to consult Albertans on coal development in the Rocky Mountains won’t be able to ask questions about water or land use.

The terms of reference for the committee, posted to a government website, say the five-member committee will only be able to consider issues under the control of the Department of Energy.

The document is heavily focused on gauging how much Albertans understand about current coal policies and regulations.

READ MORE: Alberta Opposition says private member’s bill would protect mountains from coal mines 

It asks if coal mines should be allowed on the most sensitive landscapes and, if so, how they should be regulated.

The committee will only be able to report what they hear if it is within the committee’s scope.

It is also asked to reach out to First Nations to help them work with Energy Minister Sonya Savage.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about debates surrounding coal that have recently surfaced in Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government appoints independent committee for coal policy feedback' Alberta government appoints independent committee for coal policy feedback
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureUCPUnited Conservative PartyCoalRocky MountainsAlberta coalSonya SavageCoal MiningAlberta coal consultationCoal consultation

