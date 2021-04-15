B.C. sets new records for active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as new cases top 1,200 again

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time in eight days, along with three additional deaths on Thursday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the 1,205 new cases at a live briefing where she delivered sobering new modelling showing the virus on track to hit 3,000 cases per day, if trends do not change.

The number of people in hospital hit 409, climbing over 400 for the first time in the pandemic. A record 125 of those patients were in intensive care.

The number of active cases in B.C. also set a new record of 10,052, topping the 10,039 recorded on Dec. 14.

Of the new cases, 301 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 730 were in the Fraser Health region, 31 were in the Island Health region, 69 were in the Interior Health region and 66 were in the Northern Health region.

The province has administered a total of 1,235,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

B.C. has reported a total of 116,075 cases, while 1,524 people have died

