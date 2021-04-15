17-year-old in serious condition after shooting inside Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot inside an apartment in Toronto’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Toronto Police Duty Insp. Michael Williams said there were at least five people in a unit, including the victim, in the building when the shooting happened.

The teenager was rushed to hospital with serious injuries from a gunshot wound to the chest, Williams said. He is now in stable condition in hospital.

Williams said the victim tried to leave the apartment building on his own but collapsed on the north side of the building.

Two people who were in the apartment were being cooperative with police, Williams said.

The suspects are described a being in their teens or early 20, wearing in dark clothing at the time of the shooting, and fled along Sheppard Avenue on foot. Williams said it appears that those involved are known to each other.

“There has been a bit of gunplay in around this area,” Williams told reporters.

He said there were also gunshots at Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West near an LCBO at around 7 p.m. between two vehicles.

— With files from Alanna Rizza