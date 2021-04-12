Menu

Crime

2 suspects wanted for 1st-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police investigating a double shooting in Toronto's west end on April 3. View image in full screen
Police investigating a double shooting in Toronto's west end on April 3. Global News

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the city’s west end earlier this month.

Police said two victims were travelling north on Scarlett Road around 5:30 p.m. on April 3 when another car drove up beside them and the people inside began shooting, striking the victims’ vehicle several times.

The victims then drove to the Tallon Road and Trehorne Drive area, near Royal York Road and Lawrence Avenue West, where 911 was called and they were found by responding officers, police said.

Police said one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and 21-year-old Toronto resident Habil Abdilahi Hassan died.

Read more: Man dead, another injured after shooting in Toronto’s west end

On Thursday, police announced that a Canada-wide warrant was issued for 18-year-old Antwan Triston James of Toronto. Officers said James is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

In an update on Monday, officers said a Canada-wide warrant was also issued for 20-year-old Mohamed Hassan of Toronto, wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder as well.

Police said both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Mohamed Hassan, 20, of Toronto. View image in full screen
Mohamed Hassan, 20, of Toronto. Handout / Toronto Police
Antwan Triston James, 18, of Toronto. View image in full screen
Antwan Triston James, 18, of Toronto. Handout / Toronto Police
