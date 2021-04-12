2 suspects wanted for 1st-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the city’s west end earlier this month.

Police said two victims were travelling north on Scarlett Road around 5:30 p.m. on April 3 when another car drove up beside them and the people inside began shooting, striking the victims’ vehicle several times.

The victims then drove to the Tallon Road and Trehorne Drive area, near Royal York Road and Lawrence Avenue West, where 911 was called and they were found by responding officers, police said.

Police said one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and 21-year-old Toronto resident Habil Abdilahi Hassan died.

On Thursday, police announced that a Canada-wide warrant was issued for 18-year-old Antwan Triston James of Toronto. Officers said James is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update on Monday, officers said a Canada-wide warrant was also issued for 20-year-old Mohamed Hassan of Toronto, wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder as well.

Police said both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

View image in full screen Mohamed Hassan, 20, of Toronto. Handout / Toronto Police

View image in full screen Antwan Triston James, 18, of Toronto. Handout / Toronto Police