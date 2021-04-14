Nunavut confirms 1st COVID-19 case in Iqaluit, orders closures in capital city

Send this page to someone via email

Nunavut has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Iqaluit, the territory’s largest community.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the person is isolating and doing well but did not say whether the person had travelled.

Patterson says contact tracing has started in the community of about 8,000 and his team is working to identify high-risk contacts.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, all non-essential businesses, government offices and schools in Iqaluit must close and indoor gatherings are limited to a household plus five people.

Patterson says businesses and schools in all other communities in the Baffin Island region can stay open with strict social distancing.

The case in Iqaluit is the only active case of COVID-19 in the territory and over 3,400 Iqaluit residents have received one dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Iqaluit was the sole remaining capital city in Canada without a COVID-19 case until Wednesday’s announcement.

“I ask all Iqalummiut to remain calm and maintain strict adherence to the public health measures in place,” Premier Joe Savikataaq said in a news release late Wednesday.

“Now is the time to stay home as much as possible and do our part to slow any potential spread. Stay safe.”

Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell urged solidarity on Twitter, reminding residents, “We are all in this together and we will all get through this together!”

Since the very beginning we knew covid would make it here, let’s stay calm and follow Dr. Patterson’s orders. We are all in this together and we will all get through this together! Wash your hands, wear you masks (now mandatory) and social distance. Lots of love Iqaluit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4Mv32secgM — ᒪᐃᔭ ᐱᐅᓪ Mayor Bell (@MayorofIqaluit) April 15, 2021

–With files from Global News

