Total COVID-19 infections exceed 37K as Saskatchewan deaths near 460

Saskatchewan has exceeded another milestone since the pandemic began with 37,085 total COVID-19 infections.

According to the provincial government on Wednesday, there were 193 new infections and the seven-day average of daily cases remained at 271.

The province added one new coronavirus-related death for a total of 458, according to a press release. The recently deceased was reported in their 70s and from the south east zone.

According to the provincial government, 3,901 variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north west (9), far north east (2), north west (40), north central (46), north east (3), Saskatoon (328), central west (29), central east (121), Regina (2,532), south west (48), south central (333) and south east (378) zones. The residences of 32 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 203 patients with COVID-19 — 162 are receiving inpatient care and 41 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,525 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 34,102 following 222 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,258 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 713,913 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 307,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

