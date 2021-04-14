Highway 400 reopens after ‘cloud of toxic smoke’ at nearby fertilizer factory

OPP and Toronto Fire say a portion of Highway 400 was closed following a chemical reaction that occurred at a factory that caused a “cloud of toxic smoke.”
Toronto Fire originally told Global News the fire was coming from an aluminum plant but later updated that it was from an industrial fertilizer factory.
Crews responded to the factory on Gail Grove, near Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400, at around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday
The highway was closed between Highway 401 and Finch Avenue for a short period but reopened just after 12:30 p.m.
A Toronto fire spokesperson said firefighters responded to the incident as a chemical spill. An orange-coloured cloud of toxic smoke was seen coming from the building.
“A chemical reaction occurred that resulted in the release of an unknown vapour cloud into the atmosphere,” Toronto Fire said.
The spokesperson said water could not be used on it as it would cause a reaction.
A number of buildings were evacuated. No injuries have been reported.
