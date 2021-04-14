Highway 400 reopens after ‘cloud of toxic smoke’ at nearby fertilizer factory

Send this page to someone via email

OPP and Toronto Fire say a portion of Highway 400 was closed following a chemical reaction that occurred at a factory that caused a “cloud of toxic smoke.”

Toronto Fire originally told Global News the fire was coming from an aluminum plant but later updated that it was from an industrial fertilizer factory.

Crews responded to the factory on Gail Grove, near Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400, at around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday

The highway was closed between Highway 401 and Finch Avenue for a short period but reopened just after 12:30 p.m.

A Toronto fire spokesperson said firefighters responded to the incident as a chemical spill. An orange-coloured cloud of toxic smoke was seen coming from the building.

“A chemical reaction occurred that resulted in the release of an unknown vapour cloud into the atmosphere,” Toronto Fire said.

The spokesperson said water could not be used on it as it would cause a reaction.

A number of buildings were evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

Level 3 Haz May call at this industrial fertilizer factory.A chemical reaction occurred that resulted in the release of an unknown vapour cloud into the atmosphere. A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution and Toronto Police and the OPP have shut down a number ro pic.twitter.com/RKESnAjjAU — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) April 14, 2021

Update: All lanes of #Hwy400 are reopening between Finch and #Hwy400 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 14, 2021

FIRE: (UPDATE)

400 N + Sheppard Ave W

– @toronto_fire is advising to avoid the area due to potentially highly toxic fumes

– @TTC has been updated and redirecting service

– @toronto_medics are o/s

– please avoid the area#GO683911 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 14, 2021

