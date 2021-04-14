Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Bernie Madoff dies in prison at age 82: AP report

By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
Financier Bernard Madoff leaves Manhattan Federal court March 10, 2009 in New York City. View image in full screen
Financier Bernard Madoff leaves Manhattan Federal court March 10, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, has died in a federal prison, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Madoff died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, apparently from natural causes, the person said. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Read more: U.S. inmates, including Bernie Madoff, argue for release amid outbreak

Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court papers to try to get the 82-year-old released from prison in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage renal disease and other chronic medical conditions. The request was denied.

Trending Stories

Madoff admitted swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments over decades.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: The biggest Ponzi schemes: Stanford vs Madoff

A court-appointed trustee has recovered more than $13 billion of an estimated $17.5 billion that investors put into Madoff’s business. At the time of his arrest, fake account statements were telling clients they had holdings worth $60 billion.

This is a developing story. More information to come. 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVIDPonzi schemeBernie MadoffMadoffbernie madoff deadbernie madoff deathbernie madoff diesbernie madoff dies in prisonbernie madoff ponzie schemeBernie Madoff prisonmadoff ponzi scheme

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers