COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 14

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Scarborough hospital forced to cancel 10,000 appointments from lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply

Scarborough Health Network says two of its mass vaccination clinics are closed due to lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply, forcing the cancellation of about 10,000 appointments.

The closure is effective from Wednesday, April 14, through to Monday, April 19, and affects clinics at Centennial College and Centenary hospital.

The hospital network said the closure will impact about 2,000 vaccine appointments a day for each day they are closed.

Brampton mayor says he's getting 'inundated' with requests from factories to host pop-up vaccination clinic

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he’s gotten lots of requests from factories who want to set up onsite vaccination clinics after the province announced it was looking at employer-hosted sites to administer vaccines in hotspots.

“I am inundated with requests now from factories and constituents who want to join that queue,” Brown said, urging for more vaccine doses in hard-hit Peel Region.

Ontario said workplaces will be selected based on being in a hot spot, employees who cannot work from home, had a previous outbreak or are at risk of outbreaks, and workers who primarily reside in hot spots.

The province also said the employer will take on the responsibility for setting up, operating and funding the onsite vaccination clinic. The employer would also be responsible for vaccinating not only the workers but also residents in the community.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 4,156 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

1,254 were in Toronto

593 were in Peel Region

476 were in York Region

248 were in Durham Region

192 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

Ontario is reporting 4,156 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 398,835.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,610 as 28 more deaths were recorded — the largest increase in deaths since mid-February and a third wave high.

Resolved cases increased by 3,160 from the previous day. The government said 54,211 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,877 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 55 from the previous day) with an all-time high of 642 patients in intensive care units (up by 16) and 442 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 20).

Ontario reported administering a total of 3,422,974 total COVID-19 vaccine doses. That marks an increase of 112,817 vaccines in the last day, the highest number of vaccines administered in 24 hours. There are 337,206 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 24,467 variant cases, which is up by 3,980 since the previous day, 84 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by three, and 176 P.1 variant cases which is up by 33.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,755 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 41 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by five from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 19 active cases among long-term care residents and 131 active cases among staff — down by two and up by 16, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

