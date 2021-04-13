Menu

Canada

Simpler, more efficient: Saskatchewan proposes changes for resolving traffic tickets

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 1:42 pm
Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said proposed changes for resolving traffic tickets will reduce court volumes by making the process simpler and more efficient. View image in full screen
Tyler Schroeder / Global News

The Saskatchewan government says it wants to make it easier for people to deal with traffic tickets without having to appear in court.

Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said proposed changes to the Summary Offences Procedure Act will reduce court volumes by making the process for resolving tickets simpler and more efficient.

Read more: SGI channels Will Ferrell’s ‘Ricky Bobby’ for April spotlight on speeding

One change would allow defendants to request an extension to their fine payment date without having to go to court.

Other proposals include an option to enroll in the fine option program before appearing in court to start paying down the fine earlier and participating in early resolution discussions with a prosecutor.

“The current procedure for resolving tickets can be cumbersome,” Wyant said in a statement Monday.

“These changes will modernize the court process and will provide citizens timely and effective access to justice.”

Read more: ‘Could you live with yourself?’ — SGI launches new campaign on impaired driving

Ministry of Justice officials said traffic tickets represent 90 per cent of all charges for provincial offences.

They said the most frequent charges are for speeding, photo radar, red-light cameras, unregistered vehicles and distracted driving — including the use of a cellphone.

An online system is being developed to implement the changes, with the first phase expected to be operational this fall, ministry officials said.

Click to play video: 'SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving' SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving
SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving – Jan 28, 2021
