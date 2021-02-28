Saskatoon driver ticketed twice in 20 minutes

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service traffic unit tweeted that a driver had been stopped and ticketed two times on the same day, only 20 minutes apart. The fines amount to $1,356.

The car was first stopped near Preston Avenue and 108th Street for allegedly speeding 108 km/h in a 60 zone.

Police say 20 minutes later, the driver was stopped at 25th Street East for allegedly using their phone while driving and fined $580.

