Canada

Saskatoon driver ticketed twice in 20 minutes

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 28, 2021 2:34 pm
A driver in Saskatoon was stopped and fined twice in the same for allegedly speeding and using their phone while driving.
A driver in Saskatoon was stopped and fined twice in the same for allegedly speeding and using their phone while driving. Source: Twitter

Saskatoon Police Service traffic unit tweeted that a driver had been stopped and ticketed two times on the same day, only 20 minutes apart. The fines amount to $1,356.

Read more: Saskatoon police charge 3 drivers for speeding 56 km/h over the limit

The car was first stopped near Preston Avenue and 108th Street for allegedly speeding 108 km/h in a 60 zone.

Trending Stories

Police say 20 minutes later, the driver was stopped at 25th Street East for allegedly using their phone while driving and fined $580.

Click to play video 'City of Saskatoon reviewing residential speed limits, looking for public feedback' City of Saskatoon reviewing residential speed limits, looking for public feedback
City of Saskatoon reviewing residential speed limits, looking for public feedback
