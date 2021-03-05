Burned-out headlight leads to thousands of dollars in tickets for Sask. semi driver

Send this page to someone via email

A semi driver is facing thousands of dollars in fines after being pulled over by police in Saskatchewan with a burned-out headlight.

Officers with Corman Park police stopped a semi-tractor-trailer heading from La Ronge to Martensville on Township Road 390, west of Warman, at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for the infraction.

During questioning, police said they observed signs the driver might have been drinking and performed a roadside test. The test resulting in a “warn” reading of over .04 mg, police said.

Officers said they then searched the cab of the semi and seized several cans of beer, some of which police said were empty, a small amount of cannabis and a package of untaxed cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

A 26-year-old man from Limerick, Sask., was issued $2,120 in tickets for the alleged violations — $1,400 for unstamped tobacco, $360 for possessing cannabis in a vehicle and $360 for having, keeping or consuming alcohol in a vehicle.

The driver had his licence suspended for three days and the semi was impounded.

The semi was being operated on a road with a 10-tonne weight limit and when it was towed to a weigh scale after being impounded, it weighed in at over 25 tonnes, police said.

Officers cited the driver for exceeding 10 tonnes on a municipal road, a bylaw infraction that carries a penalty of $4,639.

An inspection of the tractor-trailer found that the gate of the trailer was improperly fastened and the load was not secured, resulting in a ticket for $175, police said.

SGI investigators in the commercial vehicle have been notified of the infractions, Corman Park police added.

The driver was also given a $150 ticket for an inadequate headlight.