Canada

Burned-out headlight leads to thousands of dollars in tickets for Sask. semi driver

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 1:37 pm
Police say a semi driver is facing over $7,000 in fines and had his licence suspended after being caught over the weight limit and with open beer in his cab.
Police say a semi driver is facing over $7,000 in fines and had his licence suspended after being caught over the weight limit and with open beer in his cab. Corman Park Police Service / Supplied

A semi driver is facing thousands of dollars in fines after being pulled over by police in Saskatchewan with a burned-out headlight.

Officers with Corman Park police stopped a semi-tractor-trailer heading from La Ronge to Martensville on Township Road 390, west of Warman, at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for the infraction.

During questioning, police said they observed signs the driver might have been drinking and performed a roadside test. The test resulting in a “warn” reading of over .04 mg, police said.

Read more: Driver charged after Saskatchewan Highway Patrol pull over semi, seize 100 kg of pot

Officers said they then searched the cab of the semi and seized several cans of beer, some of which police said were empty, a small amount of cannabis and a package of untaxed cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

A 26-year-old man from Limerick, Sask., was issued $2,120 in tickets for the alleged violations — $1,400 for unstamped tobacco, $360 for possessing cannabis in a vehicle and $360 for having, keeping or consuming alcohol in a vehicle.

The driver had his licence suspended for three days and the semi was impounded.

Read more: Semi-truck hits power line, transformer catches on fire on Broad Street in Regina

The semi was being operated on a road with a 10-tonne weight limit and when it was towed to a weigh scale after being impounded, it weighed in at over 25 tonnes, police said.

Officers cited the driver for exceeding 10 tonnes on a municipal road, a bylaw infraction that carries a penalty of $4,639.

An inspection of the tractor-trailer found that the gate of the trailer was improperly fastened and the load was not secured, resulting in a ticket for $175, police said.

SGI investigators in the commercial vehicle have been notified of the infractions, Corman Park police added.

The driver was also given a $150 ticket for an inadequate headlight.

