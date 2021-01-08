Semi-truck crashes, hits overpass and snarls traffic around Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A semi-truck flipped over and struck an overpass at the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Friday morning, causing a traffic nightmare for commuters.

The truck crashed under the Dollarton overpass above Highway 1 in North Vancouver.

RCMP tweeted that the structure of the overpass was damaged and will need to be inspected before it can fully reopen.

Highway 1 westbound was blocked as a result, diverting drivers to the Main or the Dollarton exits and pushing vehicles all the way back into Burnaby.

Eastbound traffic was not affected, but many drivers were slowing down to take a look at what’s happened.

We are in the early stages of this investigation and are unable to provide details about the cause of the crash. The structure has been damaged and will need to be inspected to ensure it is safe before it can reopen. We will provide timeline updates as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/rH4KIgUoyk — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) January 8, 2021