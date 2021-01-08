Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Semi-truck crashes, hits overpass and snarls traffic around Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 11:16 am
A flipped semi in North Vancouver Friday morning has snarled traffic around the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.
A flipped semi in North Vancouver Friday morning has snarled traffic around the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge. North Vancouver RCMP

A semi-truck flipped over and struck an overpass at the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Friday morning, causing a traffic nightmare for commuters.

The truck crashed under the Dollarton overpass above Highway 1 in North Vancouver.

RCMP tweeted that the structure of the overpass was damaged and will need to be inspected before it can fully reopen.

Highway 1 westbound was blocked as a result, diverting drivers to the Main or the Dollarton exits and pushing vehicles all the way back into Burnaby.

Click to play video 'Accident on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge raises questions about new systems' Accident on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge raises questions about new systems
Accident on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge raises questions about new systems – Nov 29, 2018

Eastbound traffic was not affected, but many drivers were slowing down to take a look at what’s happened.

