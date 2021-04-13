Family calls for update from Saskatoon police 1 year after Tanya Alcrow shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

In the year since Tanya Alcrow was killed, her family hasn’t gotten much closer to learning what happened.

The 19-year-old mom died from a gunshot wound last April. Saskatoon police haven’t made any arrests.

“When I woke up this morning, it just felt like it was happening again,” said Christine Alcrow, Tanya’s cousin.

Christine, 27, tattooed Tanya’s signature on her wrist on Tuesday.

“I really loved her and I just miss her a lot,” she said in an interview.

“When her daughter is grown up… I want her to at least have some answers.”

The family hasn’t received any updates from police in months, she said.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) declined an interview request, but released a statement recounting what it knows about Tanya’s death.

“Saskatoon police are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in the homicide,” police said in the statement shared Tuesday morning.

At about 3:40 a.m. on April 13, 2020, police were called to the intersection of Avenue T and 21st, where Tanya was found injured nearby. She later died in hospital.

Last May, police released surveillance video of a dark truck believed to be involved in the shooting. Alcrow was shot as she approached the truck while it was parked on Avenue T, police said they were told by witnesses.

The truck stayed parked for nearly a minute after the shooting, then drove north down 22nd Street, police said.

Christine said she wants to know where the investigation stands.

“It’s been a year. We’re all having a hard time dealing with it and I’m just thinking about her daughter.”

‘Blessed to have someone like her’

Tanya’s daughter recently turned 5 and lives with her dad, said Cynthia Alcrow, Tanya’s aunt.

“We’ll continue to show her how much her mother was loved and we’ll continue to treat her the same way,” Cynthia told Global News.

Cynthia said Tanya always knew how to make her laugh.

“She was so sweet,” Cynthia said. “We were blessed to have someone like her in our lives.”

She said Tanya was proud to be Métis, and enjoyed boating and fishing trips with family.

She said she hopes police are taking the case seriously.

“I would just like them to keep trying,” she said. “I just pray that we can find justice, so my girl can rest easy.”

The family and police are asking anyone with information on Tanya’s death to contact them.

