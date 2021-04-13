Hextall on Hockey: Jets a contender, but didn’t make a deadline splash

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are a contender in the NHL’s North Division but opted not to make a splash at the trade deadline.

The addition of defenceman Jordie Benn adds some depth to the Jets’ blue line but doesn’t solidify the teams’ defence.

But according to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, the lone move should signify a ripple effect of confidence through the roster.

Cheveldayoff believes his lack of activity at the deadline sends the message to the players on his club that he believes in the group as is. He kept the team together and added depth on defence to help this group progress forward.

It’s a good message — but is it the truth?

The truth is, trades are hard to make. Good trades are very hard to make.

There’s nothing wrong with being quiet at the trade deadline – it’s often the best move.

But in this season where the Jets have a legitimate shot to rise from the North Division and contend for a Stanley Cup – does this message have legs?

Or is it just skating away from the truth that the Jets didn’t have the cards to play to make a trade for a top defenceman the way Tampa Bay did for David Savard?

Or that management couldn’t convince another possible trade prospect to waive a no-movement clause to come to Winnipeg?

The fact is, it doesn’t matter because the message is now clear: this is your Winnipeg Jets.

No more debating will they or won’t they get a top defenceman or should the Jets mortgage the future for the present.

This is the group. Cheveldayoff believes it’s a strong group.

Now we see how it all plays out.

