School and other cancellations for Tuesday

CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 13
Schools:
Lord Selkirk School Division – all schools closed, no buses running.
Sunrise School Division – all schools closed, no buses running.
Evergreen School Division – no classes, no buses.
Border Land School Division – all schools are closed.
Mountain View School Division – buses are cancelled, schools are open.
Prairie Rose School Division – all schools are closed.
Red River Valley School Division – all schools closed, no buses running.
Portage la Prairie School Division – buses are cancelled. Oakville and Hutterian schools are closed.
DSFM – the following schools are closed: Jours de Plaine (Laurier), La Source (Shilo), Saint-Lazard, Ecole Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert Rosset (Saint-Claude), École Saint-Georges, École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Lagimodière, Réal-Bérard, Pointe des Chênes, Gabrielle-Roy, Sainte-Agathe, Saint-Laurent.
DSFM – Noel-Ritchot bus is cancelled.
Other closures:
Happy Times Nursery in Beausejour is closed.
Dugald Daycare is closed.
Hand in Hand Daycare – both locations are closed.
