Weather

School and other cancellations for Tuesday

By Jeff Braun Global News
School and other cancellations for Tuesday - image View image in full screen

CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Schools:

Lord Selkirk School Division – all schools closed, no buses running.

Sunrise School Division – all schools closed, no buses running.

Evergreen School Division – no classes, no buses.

Border Land School Division – all schools are closed.

Mountain View School Division – buses are cancelled, schools are open.

Prairie Rose School Division – all schools are closed.

Red River Valley School Division – all schools closed, no buses running.

Portage la Prairie School Division – buses are cancelled. Oakville and Hutterian schools are closed.

DSFM – the following schools are closed: Jours de Plaine (Laurier), La Source (Shilo), Saint-Lazard, Ecole Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert Rosset (Saint-Claude), École Saint-Georges, École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Lagimodière, Réal-Bérard, Pointe des Chênes, Gabrielle-Roy, Sainte-Agathe, Saint-Laurent.

DSFM – Noel-Ritchot bus is cancelled.

Other closures:

Happy Times Nursery in Beausejour is closed.

Dugald Daycare is closed.

Hand in Hand Daycare – both locations are closed.

