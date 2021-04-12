City considers extending active transportation routes again, but without pedestrians

Send this page to someone via email

More routes could be opened for active transportation in Winnipeg this summer, but those streets may not include pedestrians.

A report submitted to city hall recommends a pilot project where the routes would be extended, but only for cyclists.

This is due to a rule in the Highway Traffic Act, which prohibits pedestrians on the roadway when a sidewalk is present on the street.

Last year’s pilot project didn’t follow this rule, according to the report, because it was implemented quickly due to the combination of weather and pandemic conditions.

The report says this prevents the routes from operating on a year-round basis.

Last April, the city expanded the hours of its four annual Sunday/holiday active transportation routes and then eventually added five more for daily use to increase outdoor activity while also accommodating physical distancing.

The report recommends discussions with the province to investigate an amendment to the HTA to allow for pedestrians on the road.

Fourteen routes would be part of the project, which is up from last year.

• Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street

• Scotia Street – Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue

• Wellington Crescent – Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street

• Wolseley Avenue – Raglan Road to Maryland Street

• Churchill Drive – Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue

• Egerton Road – Bank Avenue to Morier Avenue

• Kildonan Drive – Helmsdale Avenue to Rossmere Crescent & Larchdale Crescent to Irving Place

• Kilkenny Drive – Burgess Avenue to Patricia Avenue and Kings Drive

• Rover Avenue – Hallet Street to Stephens Street

• Youville Street – Eugenie Street to Haig Avenue

• Alexander Avenue – Arlington Street to Princess Street

• Ravelston Avenue – Plessis Road to Wayoata Street

• Linwood Street – Portage Avenue to Silver Avenue

• Harbison Avenue West – Henderson Highway to eastern terminus

It is recommended the streets be open to cyclists only from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. from May 3 to November 5.

The report will be discussed at the Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works Committee meeting on Friday.