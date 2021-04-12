Menu

April 17 – Towne Square Orthodontics

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted April 12, 2021 7:51 pm
April 17 – Towne Square Orthodontics - image

If you’re wondering if you or your child should see the Orthodontist, tune into Talk To The Experts this Saturday.  Dr. Sunny Leong and Dr. Justin Kim from Towne Square Orthodontics will be answering your questions. They’ll also be talking about the benefits of orthodontic treatment, the differences between braces and Invisalign, as well as how treatment costs are determined.
Don’t miss Dr. Sunny Leong and Dr. Justin Kim of Town Square Orthodontics on Talk To The Experts this Saturday, only on 630 CHED.

