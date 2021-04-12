Guelph reports 175 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, active cases jump to 399

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising its total case count to 3,453 during the pandemic.

The data encompasses the entire weekend, from Friday to Monday morning. Active cases jumped by 124 during that time to 399.

Another 51 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,017 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In just two weeks, Guelph has added 506 new cases of COVID-19, while only 181 people have recovered.

In Wellington County, 46 new cases are being reported on Monday as its case count reaches 1,168.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by 30 from Thursday’s data to 89, with another 16 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases are at 1,044.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared, but two still remain at Wellington Terrace in Fergus and the Homewood Health Centre in Guelph.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph jumped from 121.5 to 148.1 cases per 100,000 over the weekend.

There are eight people with COVID-19 in a hospital, including four in intensive care.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 67,393 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 3,772 doses over what was reported on Friday.

Public health also reports that 59,488 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 23.3 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Public health announced on Monday that anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

