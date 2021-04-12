All Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph residents can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health says all of its residents over the age of 16 can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit did caution that even though everyone can pre-register, local vaccinations are still following the province’s framework.

“That means many residents who are Phase 3 eligible will likely not be vaccinated until June,” WDG Public Health said in a statement.

“Pre-registering is still the best way for residents to ensure they receive a vaccine as soon as it is their turn.”

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is near 25 per cent of eligible residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday morning, 67,393 doses have been administered in the area and 59,488 residents are considered vaccinated having received at least one dose.

“This is something to celebrate,” said medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“Public health and all local vaccination partners continue to work aggressively toward vaccinating our region as quickly as possible.”

The province also announced over the weekend that it has expanded its vaccination program in pharmacies.

More information on how to pre-register can be found on public health’s website.