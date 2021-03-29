Another 3,500 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has administered 45,612 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 3,504 doses over Friday, when the vaccination data was last provided.

Public health reports that 38,842 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose.

That means 15.2 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph from the weekend, raising the city’s total case count during the pandemic to 2,947.

Active cases increased by 15 from Friday to 74 with another 17 people recovering from the disease.

The number of resolved cases has reached 2,836 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, 12 new cases are being reported from the weekend as its case count reaches 1,051.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by four from Friday to 27 with eight more people recovering from the disease. Resolved cases in the county have climbed to 989.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases in Guelph involve those in the 20 to 39 age range, while in Wellington County it’s seniors over the age of 80 connected to an outbreak.

The area’s case rate is at 39.1 cases per 100,000.

