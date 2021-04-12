B.C. encouraging those 55-plus to register for vaccine appointment as shortage fears grow

The B.C. government is encouraging those born in 1966 or earlier to now register for the COVID-19 vaccine but this age group should not expect to be vaccinated for a few weeks.
The province’s new booking system allows anyone to register but the province is asking people to wait their turn to decrease pressure on the online portal.
British Columbians can also register over the phone or in-person at a Service BC location.
The province is currently booking the 66 plus group for vaccinations. But there are concerns about how quickly the province will be able to move through the age demographics.
“We are going into a few week spurts looking ahead to the 19th of April and looking ahead to May where we will not have as much Pfizer and Moderna as we have had,” B.C.’s immunization plan rollout executive lead Dr. Penny Ballem said.
“We are looking very hard at how we can return our attention to the front line worker campaign in the future.”
The province is still hoping to book everyone over the age of 60 for a vaccine over the next few weeks.
The province’s new booking system is a three-step process: register, book and then vaccinate.
Those born 1971 or earlier are being asked to register on Wed, April 14, those born 1976 and earlier on Fri, April 16 and those born 1981 or earlier Mon. April 19. There is no timeline on when all of these groups will be able to book an appointment.
“We are making progress. We have over a million people already vaccinated,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.
"We are encouraging everyone to get registered. It helps us as we get organized."
