Liberals shut down probe into sexual misconduct in Canadian military

Send this page to someone via email

The federal Liberals have voted to shut down a defence committee probe into allegations of high-level sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces.

That decision comes despite the opposition of the Conservatives and NDP who argue no one has yet taken responsibility and the probe should continue.

Liberal and Bloc Quebecois MPs voted together in favour of the Liberal motion that was leaked to Global News over the weekend and which aims to shut down the probe which has heard damning testimony into the government’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations in the military.

2:55 Military watchdog’s testimony contradicts defence minister Military watchdog’s testimony contradicts defence minister – Mar 25, 2021

Conservative and NDP MPs voted against the motion.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one has taken responsibility and no one has apologized,” said NDP MP Randall Garrison.

“Until we get to the bottom of who knew what when, we have not concluded this study.”

More to come …