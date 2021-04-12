Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Liberals shut down probe into sexual misconduct in Canadian military

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'IN HER WORDS: The woman behind the Adm. McDonald allegation tells her story Pt. 1' IN HER WORDS: The woman behind the Adm. McDonald allegation tells her story Pt. 1
IN HER WORDS: The woman behind the Adm. McDonald allegation tells her story Pt. 1 – Mar 28, 2021

The federal Liberals have voted to shut down a defence committee probe into allegations of high-level sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces.

That decision comes despite the opposition of the Conservatives and NDP who argue no one has yet taken responsibility and the probe should continue.

Read more: Woman alleges forced co-ed showers, says Canadian military’s ‘toxic’ culture must change

Liberal and Bloc Quebecois MPs voted together in favour of the Liberal motion that was leaked to Global News over the weekend and which aims to shut down the probe which has heard damning testimony into the government’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations in the military.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Military watchdog’s testimony contradicts defence minister' Military watchdog’s testimony contradicts defence minister
Military watchdog’s testimony contradicts defence minister – Mar 25, 2021

Conservative and NDP MPs voted against the motion.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one has taken responsibility and no one has apologized,” said NDP MP Randall Garrison.

“Until we get to the bottom of who knew what when, we have not concluded this study.”

More to come …

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assaultsexual harassmentsexual misconductJonathan VanceArt McDonaldCanada Armed forcesmilitary sexual misconductCanadian Armed Forces Sexual Misconductcommittee study military sexual misconduct

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers