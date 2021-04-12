Lower city pharmacies in Hamilton soon to offer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven lower city pharmacies in Hamilton have been added to the list of locations residents aged 55 and older can book an appointment to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as of this week.

The drug stores will join 21 other locations in the city selected by the province for the rollout, however, not all of the pharmacies will start vaccinating at the same time the week of April 12.

Last week, about a half dozen Hamilton politicians expressed their outrage at Ontario’s decision to exclude lower Hamilton in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies, calling the decision “reckless.”

Donna Skelly, Conservative MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, responded to the accusations saying the initial rollout was just the start, and that more locations, including those in the lower city, would gradually expanding to a list of about 69 Hamilton pharmacies by the end of the month.

“We will eventually see, I think pretty much all Shoppers Drug Marts in Ontario,” Skelly told Global News.

“Our objective with the AstraZeneca vaccine program is to get every pharmacy that’s interested and has participated in the previous flu vaccine programs, give them the ability to add the product to vaccinate anyone who is 65.”

There are now over 1,400 pharmacies that offer the vaccine, with the province expecting to add another 100 by the end of April.