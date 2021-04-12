Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Lower city pharmacies in Hamilton soon to offer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

By Don Mitchell Global News
A nurse holds vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). View image in full screen
A nurse holds vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez).

Eleven lower city pharmacies in Hamilton have been added to the list of locations residents aged 55 and older can book an appointment to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as of this week.

The drug stores will join 21 other locations in the city selected by the province for the rollout, however, not all of the pharmacies will start vaccinating at the same time the week of April 12.

Read more: Ontario expands AstraZeneca vaccine program to pharmacies across the province

Last week, about a half dozen Hamilton politicians expressed their outrage at Ontario’s decision to exclude lower Hamilton in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies, calling the decision “reckless.”

Donna Skelly, Conservative MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, responded to the accusations saying the initial rollout was just the start, and that more locations, including those in the lower city, would gradually expanding to a list of about 69 Hamilton pharmacies by the end of the month.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario premier Doug Ford gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Ontario premier Doug Ford gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

“We will eventually see, I think pretty much all Shoppers Drug Marts in Ontario,” Skelly told Global News.

“Our objective with the AstraZeneca vaccine program is to get every pharmacy that’s interested and has participated in the previous flu vaccine programs, give them the ability to add the product to vaccinate anyone who is 65.”

Read more: Hamilton leaders outraged lower city excluded from province’s vaccine rollout in pharmacies

There are now over 1,400 pharmacies that offer the vaccine, with the province expecting to add another 100 by the end of April.

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updateCOVIDHamiltonCOVID-19 VaccineCoronavirus VaccineAstraZenecaAstraZeneca vaccinePharmacyOntario pharmaciesOxford-AstraZeneca

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers