Prince Harry returns to the U.K. alone for Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry has returned to the United Kingdom to join the Royal Family ahead of Prince Philip‘s funeral in what will likely be a sad and awkward reunion following his blistering interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry flew to the U.K. from California on Sunday, two days after the death of his 99-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, Reuters reports.

Harry’s pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie stayed behind on the advice of her doctor, Buckingham Palace said.

Prince Harry immediately went into coronavirus quarantine so that he can be part of the funeral service at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17.

The trip marks Prince Harry’s first visit to his home country since he and Markle left the Royal Family in early 2020.

It also comes on the heels of the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they ripped the “toxic” British media, accused the Royal Family of failing to protect them and alleged that someone in the family had asked about Archie’s potential skin colour before he was born. Winfrey later said that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not involved in that conversation.

The interview aired a few days after Philip was admitted to hospital in early March. The Duke of Edinburgh ended up spending several weeks in hospital. He was ultimately discharged and later died at home.

Harry and Markle mourned Philip’s death on Friday in a brief statement on their Archewell Foundation website. “Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed,” the full statement read.

Harry’s brother Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, did not issue a full statement about his grandfather’s death until Monday.

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service — to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,” the statement read, in part. “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days.”

William spoke at length about having Prince Philip involved in the lives of his wife and children. He added that he will miss his grandfather, “but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

Philip is lying at rest in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of Saturday’s funeral.

— With files from Reuters