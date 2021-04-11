Hundreds defy 8 p.m. curfew to protest COVID-19 measure in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Several hundred people defied Montreal’s 8 p.m. curfew on Sunday evening to protest the measure that was ordered back into place by the Quebec government amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Videos shared on social media show people gathered in the streets of the old port, mostly not wearing masks nor distancing.

Hundreds of people breaking first night of 8 p.m. curfew in Old Montreal. « Freedom for the young!» they chant. pic.twitter.com/zdqAjb9MTz — Giuseppe Valiante (@Gvaliante) April 12, 2021

Footage also shows protestors setting things on fire. Montreal police did not get back to Global News at the time of publishing.

View image in gallery mode People take part in an anti-curfew protest in Montreal on Sunday April 11, 2021. Hundreds of people gathered in Old Montreal tonight in defiance of a new 8 p.m. curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante

Premier François Legault announced on Thursday that restrictions are being tightened in Montreal and Laval with the reinstatement of the 8 p.m. curfew as of Sunday. It will be maintained until further notice.

The curfew was first put in place for Montreal on Jan. 9 and was originally set to remain until Feb. 8. The Quebec government then continuously extended it — citing that it was helping decrease the number of daily reported COVID-19 infections.

Officials then extended it from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in mid-March, and last Thursday said they were again rolling it back by 90 minutes.

Legault said the measure is preventive amid rising COVID-19 infections across the province, which hit 1,535 on Sunday. Health officials say the presence of more contagious virus variants make Montreal and Laval more vulnerable to outbreaks due to their high population and density.

Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted on Sunday that the numbers are concerning given that 58 per cent of new cases involve people under the age of 40.

“While vaccination accelerates, we must continue to adhere to the measures if we want to defeat this pandemic,” Dubé wrote.

Des centaines de personnes dans le Vieux-Port de Montréal manifestent contre le couvre-feu en ce moment pic.twitter.com/305tg2XhQn — Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) April 12, 2021