Incoming Spring storm is a welcomed surprise for Manitoba farmers

Farmers are saying bring on the precipitation as southern Manitoba stays under a special weather statement this weekend calling for rain and snow.

Jake Ayre from the Manitoba Young Farmers committee says they’ll take what they can get after a dry start to the year.

“In 2020 we were heavily saturated from the Fall of 2019 and the late rains and heavy snowfall we had. So it’s a night and day difference moisture-wise.”

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement as Manitoba prepares for two low pressure systems to roll over the province. Southern Manitoba is expected to get the worst of it, anywhere from 10-20 cm of snow, while Winnipeg is projected to get about 5-10 cm.

Ayre says while there’s concern about the moisture levels, it’s still early.

“I think that’s the name of the game. Farmers are always praying for rain. In agriculture, our biggest dependent is the weather and that’s the one thing we have zero control over”

According to weather expert Bruce Johnson, we’re likely going to have some shovelling on Monday and Tuesday but the snow isn’t going to stick around for very long.

“The sun angles right now is about the same as it would be at the very end of August. So that sun angle is pretty high and all it takes is a little bit of sun and it’s going to melt [the snow] fast.”

A return to warmer spring conditions is expected later this week.