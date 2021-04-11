Menu

Canada

One person taken to hospital as five-alarm fire sweeps through Montreal building

By Staff The Canadian Press
Firefighters help people out of a seniors residence following a fire in Montreal, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Firefighters help people out of a seniors residence following a fire in Montreal, Sunday, April 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

More than a dozen people were being treated by paramedics and at least one person has been taken to hospital after a five-alarm fire swept through a low-income housing building in Montreal on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the Urgences-santé ambulance service says it received a call at about 9:20 a.m. and sent five ambulances to the building in Verdun, the city’s Sud-Ouest area.

Sylvain Lafrance said that as of 10:45 a.m. there were 13 people being treated at the scene for conditions that could include smoke inhalation or fatigue.

Firefighters help people out of an apartment building following a fire in Montreal, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Firefighters help people out of an apartment building following a fire in Montreal, Sunday, April 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A man receives oxygen after being removed from an apartment building following a fire in Montreal, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
A man receives oxygen after being removed from an apartment building following a fire in Montreal, Sunday, April 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Lafrance said the total number of injuries could increase as the situation develops.

The address of the building is described on a Montreal government website as a 105-unit building that houses mainly low-income seniors.

The fire department first tweeted about the fire shortly after 9 a.m., asking people to avoid the area.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
FireMontrealHousingSeniorsFirefightersLow Incomefive-alarm

