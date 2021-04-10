Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Fire Department attend to apartment blaze in College Park

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 6:35 pm
Saskatoon fire department received a report about a fire on the deck and roof of an apartment building on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Saskatoon fire department received a report about a fire on the deck and roof of an apartment building on Saturday morning. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department attended an apartment fire in the city’s College Park neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m. a person called the Fire Department and reported a deck and the roof of an apartment building in the 3800 block of Chaben Place on fire.

The first arriving officer noticed the fire was spreading to other decks. Four engines, one rescue engine, one aerial unit and the battalion chief were dispatched.

The fire was attacked from the ground to stop the fire from spreading. A deck and the roof of the apartment were damaged in the fire. The fire was knocked down around 11:30 a.m.

A fire investigator was dispatched to the scene. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate will be reported after the investigator conducts a scene examination.

