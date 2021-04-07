Menu

Canada

Saskatoon firefighters remove body from Pleasant Hill home, investigation underway

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 5:02 pm
A body was removed from a Pleasant Hill home following a sweep of the main floor and basement, the Saskatoon Fire Department said in a release. View image in full screen
A body was removed from a Pleasant Hill home following a sweep of the main floor and basement, the Saskatoon Fire Department said in a release. Phillip Bollman / Global News

A body was removed from a Pleasant Hill home after a fire Wednesday morning in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it was alerted to the fire at 428 Ave. T S just after 7 a.m.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

Smudging ceremony material causes fire in Saskatoon, $10K in damage

The body was removed following a sweep of the main floor and basement of the home, the fire department said in a release.

The identity of the person has not been released.

The fire was quickly brought under control, the fire department said in a release.

Children playing with lighter cause of Saskatoon house fire Friday morning

Fire department officials said they have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but said a smoke alarm in the home was working.

The fire department and Saskatoon police continue to investigate, along with the coroner’s office.

