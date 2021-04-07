Saskatoon firefighters remove body from Pleasant Hill home, investigation underway

Send this page to someone via email

A body was removed from a Pleasant Hill home after a fire Wednesday morning in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it was alerted to the fire at 428 Ave. T S just after 7 a.m.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

The body was removed following a sweep of the main floor and basement of the home, the fire department said in a release.

The identity of the person has not been released.

The fire was quickly brought under control, the fire department said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Children playing with lighter cause of Saskatoon house fire Friday morning

Fire department officials said they have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but said a smoke alarm in the home was working.

The fire department and Saskatoon police continue to investigate, along with the coroner’s office.

0:34 Meadow Lake sawmill fire March 27, 2021 Meadow Lake sawmill fire March 27, 2021 – Mar 30, 2021