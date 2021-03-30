Menu

Canada

Production paused, cleanup underway at Meadow Lake sawmill after weekend fire

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Click to play video: 'Meadow Lake sawmill fire March 27, 2021' Meadow Lake sawmill fire March 27, 2021
This video from Rubyn Norman shows Saturday's fire at the Meadow Lake sawmill.

Cleanup is underway after a fire ripped through part of Meadow Lake’s sawmill over the weekend.

NorSask Forest Products LP, which owns the sawmill, said the fire started just before noon Saturday. Most of the fire damaged two of the facility’s kilns, used for drying product.

Read more: Upgrades planned for Indigenous-owned Saskatchewan sawmill

“Along with NorSask staff, employees and maintenance contractors, the fire departments of Meadow Lake, Loon Lake and Glaslyn all assisted in the fire suppression efforts,” wrote Al Balisky, president and CEO of Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) Industrial Investments.

Balisky said there were no injuries during the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

Read more: Saskatoon apartment building evacuated twice in two months for carbon monoxide levels

Story continues below advertisement

He said production has paused at the sawmill while crews finish cleaning. He said work will get back to normal as soon as it is safe.

Click to play video: 'Meadow Lake Tribal Council’s new app preserving Cree language' Meadow Lake Tribal Council’s new app preserving Cree language
Meadow Lake Tribal Council’s new app preserving Cree language – Jan 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsMeadow LakesawmillNorSaskNorSask sawmillSaskatchewan sawmillMeadow Lake SawmillMeadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial InvestmentsMTCLNorSask Forest Products LP

