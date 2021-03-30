Production paused, cleanup underway at Meadow Lake sawmill after weekend fire

Send this page to someone via email

Cleanup is underway after a fire ripped through part of Meadow Lake’s sawmill over the weekend.

NorSask Forest Products LP, which owns the sawmill, said the fire started just before noon Saturday. Most of the fire damaged two of the facility’s kilns, used for drying product.

“Along with NorSask staff, employees and maintenance contractors, the fire departments of Meadow Lake, Loon Lake and Glaslyn all assisted in the fire suppression efforts,” wrote Al Balisky, president and CEO of Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) Industrial Investments.

Balisky said there were no injuries during the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

He said production has paused at the sawmill while crews finish cleaning. He said work will get back to normal as soon as it is safe.

