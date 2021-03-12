Saskatoon apartment building evacuated twice in two months for carbon monoxide levels

Send this page to someone via email

Twice in the span of two months, people living in a Bateman Crescent apartment complex have had to evacuate due to dangerously high carbon monoxide levels.

On Friday evening around 6:15 p.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department, Medavie Health Services West and police arrived at the building to help clear the building.

Fire officials suspect a broken exhaust forced a vent on the building to close, funneling carbon monoxide gas back into the building.

Building residents were evacuated to city buses as fire and SaskEnergy officials investigated.

Saskatoon Fire Department Assistant Chief Yvonne Raymer said residents were saved this time thanks to carbon monoxide alarms installed in the apartment complex after a close-call in mid-January.

“(It’s a) good thing they took the proactive approach to put in those CO alarms, (and) that they actually did ring because (at a level of) 1500 parts per million, we may not be (here) discussing this while everybody’s on a bus without any signs and symptoms tonight,” she said.

During the carbon monoxide emergency in January, 100 people had to be evacuated from a pair of apartment buildings at the same location.

At that time, 43 people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms.

The incident sparked more conversations about strengthening requirements for carbon monoxide detectors in rental properties.

Officials said the tenants evacuated on Friday evening would likely be able to return to their homes within hours of evacuation.

