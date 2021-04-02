Menu

Canada

Smudging ceremony material causes fire in Saskatoon, $10K in damage

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted April 2, 2021 5:07 pm
An investigator from the Saskatoon Fire Department determined smudging materials left too close to combustible items caused an early morning fire.
An investigator from the Saskatoon Fire Department determined smudging materials left too close to combustible items caused an early morning fire. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator discovered smudging material was the cause of an early morning fire.

The official determined material used for smudging – an Indigenous spiritual ritual that involves burning traditional plants – was accidentally left next to combustible material.

An alarm company called firefighters to the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue at around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Cause of 22nd Street West fire deemed suspicious: Saskatoon fire dept.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a sprinkler system had extinguished the fire. Crews then ventilated the building.

A fire department statement said the total damage was around $10,000.

The statement also urged property owners to consider buying a lockbox so firefighters can more easily access buildings in emergency situations.

