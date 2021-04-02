Smudging ceremony material causes fire in Saskatoon, $10K in damage

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator discovered smudging material was the cause of an early morning fire.

The official determined material used for smudging – an Indigenous spiritual ritual that involves burning traditional plants – was accidentally left next to combustible material.

An alarm company called firefighters to the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue at around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a sprinkler system had extinguished the fire. Crews then ventilated the building.

A fire department statement said the total damage was around $10,000.

The statement also urged property owners to consider buying a lockbox so firefighters can more easily access buildings in emergency situations.

